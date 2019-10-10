AC and senior citizens reach agreement; ASCA to move off campus in a year when the new lease expires

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Amarillo College and the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association (ASCA) have mutually agreed to an off-site relocation plan. The separation will not occur for at least another year, a span during which ASCA will have AC’s full support.

By joint agreement, ASCA, which has leased space at AC’s Downtown Campus since 1973, has chosen to seek a new home location elsewhere rather than relocate to a different portion of the AC campus – an alternative the College proposed at a public forum back on Sept. 4.

Under the joint agreement, AC has granted ASCA a full year – Until Sept. 30, 2020 – to complete its move. Additionally, the College has agreed to help ASCA store its property should the new location be unavailable for move-in by that time.

“Amarillo College has been a great partner, not only throughout these many years past, but also during this process as we look to the future,” said Judy Jackman, a member of the ASCA board. “I’m happy that we could help the College meet its needs at the same time the College is helping us meet ours.”

ASCA’s need to move from its current location is necessitated by the adoption of a master plan that provides, in part, for the creation of an Innovation Hub in that particular space.

In addition to helping ASCA temporarily store its property, if necessary, the College also will support the organization by other means. AC will offer discounted continuing education courses for ASCA members, while providing marketing and promotional support, including through Panhandle PBS, to increase awareness of and participation in ASCA events.

“I’m gratified that the Board of Regents could be part of a solution that helps benefit ASCA,” said Dr. Paul Proffer, chair of the AC Board of Regents, who helped iron out the joint agreement. “The College values its longstanding relationship with ASCA. We extend our fullest support during the transition, and we wish them great success far into the future.”

If ASCA establishes a new home and is able to move to the new location before Sept. 30 of next year, the College will not hold them to the yearlong lease; they may depart when ready.

“This agreement makes sense for all concerned,” said John Mozola, of the firm Mullin, Hoard & Brown, the attorneys representing ASCA. He stated that “the parties have agreed to various items which will allow them to cement and expand the scope of their joint efforts to benefit the senior population. This agreement will be the beginning of the drive of ASCA to expand and improve support of seniors.”

Mark White, AC’s executive vice president and general counsel, said: “We continued our dialogue, as promised, and arrived at what we all believe is a very workable solution. Rather than move to a different space at our Downtown Campus, ASCA prefers – given sufficient time – to move elsewhere, and we certainly respect and support that.

“The College stands ready and willing to aid them throughout the process.”

