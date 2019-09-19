AAA Fuel Savings Tips for Drivers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.39 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

Some ways you can save on gas:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Take your car to a repair shop as soon as possible if the “Check Engine” light comes on. This indicates a problem that is causing excessive emissions and likely reducing fuel economy.

Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy, but more importantly, tires low on air degrade handling and braking, wear more rapidly and can overheat and blowout.

Drivers can download the AAA Mobile App for free to find current gas prices along their route. The app is designed for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel. Many newer cars have automatic engine stop-start systems that do this.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle. This allows the automatic transmission to upshift into higher gears sooner, reducing engine rpm and saving fuel.

Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.

Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.

If you own more than one car, use the most fuel efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more atwww.AAA.com/mobile.