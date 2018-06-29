A Decrease in Mosquitoes this Season in Amarillo Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online [ + - ] Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - We are well into mosquito season this year, but there is just one thing missing: actual mosquitos.

Amarillo's Environmental Health Director said there's a decrease in the pesky pests compared to last year and he believes two factors are responsible.

It does not mean we are completely out of the woods just yet. We are told mosquito season is weather dependent, and for the most part, it can run from April and last until the end of October.

The Environmental Health Director for the for the Bi-City-County Health District, Shaun May, said there is a decrease in the pesky pests compared to last year and he believes two factors are responsible.

Some may remember how bad last mosquito season was.

We saw heavy rains and warm temperatures, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitos but this year, we have only had warm temperatures.

Despite our lack of moisture, we are told you should make sure to keep your grass cut, and the vegetation on your property under control. Another factor in our decrease in mosquitos is due to the work put in early on by the city.

"We did ram up our mosquito program for the city in late March," said May. "What we did there was we did pre-treatment of the areas within the city that holds standing water. So what we do is we pre-deploy pellets, larvacide pellets, to those areas."

May said they have received some complaints regarding mosquitos but it is been less than what they would expect for this time of a year.

He does want to stress the importance of young and elderly people protecting themselves during this of year. Mays said they are the most vulnerable to diseases carried by mosquitoes when they are bitten.

Mays told us if you let your grass grow and let your vegetation get out of control, it creates shaded areas for mosquitoes get out of the heat and hide, and when water collects underneath, it creates a perfect environment for mosquitoes to breed.