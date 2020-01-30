9mm Glock found in carry-on bag at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The TSA posted their weekly report of weapons, explosives, and other prohibited items found in carry-on bags for January 1st through January 26th.

Across the nation, TSA agents found 258 firearms in carry-on bags; 229 were loaded, and 81 had a round chambered.



TSA officials at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport found a loaded 9mm Glock with a round chambered on January 17th.



The passenger can face a penalty as high as $13,333.



The Blog states:

This is a friendly reminder to please leave these items at home. Just because we find a prohibited item on an individual does not mean they had bad intentions; that’s for the law enforcement officer to decide. In many cases, people simply forgot they had these items. TSA Blog

Other notable incidents around the country.

TSA officers at Texas’s Wichita Falls Regional Airport discovered a knife taped to the pull handle support in a passenger’s carry-on bag on January 5. Knives aren’t allowed in carry-on bags, but you can pack them in your checked bags. Attempting to conceal prohibited items comes with hefty penalties.

An empty M28 3.5” Anti-Tank Rocket isn’t allowed in carry-on bags or checked bags but one passenger at Southwest Florida International Airport attempted to carry one on. No real, fake or toy explosive devices are allowed at all! TSA officers discovered the anti-tank rocket in a checked bag on January 14.

