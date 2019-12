AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today was a special day for a group of young police officers.

For the past seven months, these nine officers went through basic training at the Amarillo Police Academy in hopes they can serve and protect our community.

Today their hard work paid off as they graduated and are now Amarillo Police Officers.

The ceremony was held in the Grand Plaza of the Amarillo Civic Center.

