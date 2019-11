AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than a dozen runners laced up to help feed families this afternoon.

The runners took off just after 12 p.m. from the Amarillo National Bank Health Club and ran to the High Plains Food Bank to make a donation.

The money donated goes toward feeding local families struggling with food insecurity over the holiday season.

In 2018, the High Plains Food Bank distributed more than eight million pounds of food.