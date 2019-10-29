750 Teens Gather to LIVE UNITED

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 750 teenagers from area middle schools and high schools united at the Amarillo Civic Center-Grand Plaza to learn about the needs in their own community and what they can do to make a difference this morning.

Over the past few months, the United Way Youth Cabinet have been preparing and executing the details to manage and educate this large gathering of area youth.

Over the course of the day, the students will listen to national youth speaker EJ Carrion, and enjoy a program hosted by teen leaders.

Last year, the students who attended Youth Leadership Day went back to their schools and helped raise over $33,000 among their peers. The students have already raised over $10,000 for our community thus far. The Youth Cabinet then researched grants and allocated those dollars to local programs and projects. Allocations from this year’s campaign will be announced Spring 2020.