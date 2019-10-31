6th Street hosting ‘Creepy Crawl’ tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Common Lobby Gallery at Amarillo College will come alive once again for a student art show celebrating the Day of the Dead – Día de Los Meurtos – an exhibit opening on Thursday, Oct. 31 with a broad spectrum of visual arts.

DayofDeadINDía de Los Meurtos is a Latin American holiday honoring dead loved ones, encouraging them through their journey in the afterlife with both costumed revelry and prayer.