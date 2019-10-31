6th Street hosting ‘Creepy Crawl’ tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 6th Street is hosting a block party to benefit PETS Clinic of Amarillo!
Use your PunchCard for discounts & freebies at The Handle Bar & Grill, The Eatery, August Moon Tarot Reading, Beatnik PhotoCamper, Rocking OT, Broken Spoke, GoldenLight Cantina, The 806 Coffee + Lounge, GameQuest, Cayden’s Clothing Gallery, Alley Katz Antiques, Leftwoods, and RR Bar.
Cards are $10. 100% of PunchCard sales benefit P.E.T.S. Clinic Amarillo!
The Creepy Crawl:
- 4-6p Monster Mash dance lessons & pumpkin painting in the RR Bar Backroom
- 6-8p: Trick-or-treating, kids’ games, and activities up & down 6th; trunk-or-treat at Skooterz, Handle Bar & Grill, Generation Next, and Sam Houston Middle School; Where’s Waldo?!
- Booths by PETS Clinic, wand-making with Amarillo Witches Council, Beatnik PhotoCamper, OMC Soapworkz, Osito Food Truck, August Moon Tarot, and San Jacinto Neighborhood Plan.
- 6-9p: Touching Voodoo, live @ Smokey Joe’s.
- 7p: Chawn and Sarah, live @ Handle Bar & Grill
- 7:30p: Pets’ Costume Contest by PETS @ Costume Castle.
- 8p: Kids’ Costume Contest @ Rocking OT.
- 8:30p: Læom // Blackbox Theatre, live @ The 806.
- 9p: BadGrammar // TrenchRat // Corts, live @ Rocking OT.
- 9:30p: Ruby Ring // SunDrinker // Like Red Giants, live @ GoldenLight.
- 10p: Julian Davis & The Situation, live @ Leftwoods.
- Midnight: Adults’ Costume Contest @ GoldenLight.