6th Street hosting 'Creepy Crawl' tonight

Local
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 6th Street is hosting a block party to benefit PETS Clinic of Amarillo!

Use your PunchCard for discounts & freebies at The Handle Bar & Grill, The Eatery, August Moon Tarot Reading, Beatnik PhotoCamper, Rocking OT, Broken Spoke, GoldenLight Cantina, The 806 Coffee + Lounge, GameQuest, Cayden’s Clothing Gallery, Alley Katz Antiques, Leftwoods, and RR Bar.

Cards are $10. 100% of PunchCard sales benefit P.E.T.S. Clinic Amarillo!

The Creepy Crawl:

  • 4-6p Monster Mash dance lessons & pumpkin painting in the RR Bar Backroom
  • 6-8p: Trick-or-treating, kids’ games, and activities up & down 6th; trunk-or-treat at Skooterz, Handle Bar & Grill, Generation Next, and Sam Houston Middle School; Where’s Waldo?!
  • Booths by PETS Clinic, wand-making with Amarillo Witches Council, Beatnik PhotoCamper, OMC Soapworkz, Osito Food Truck, August Moon Tarot, and San Jacinto Neighborhood Plan.
  • 6-9p: Touching Voodoo, live @ Smokey Joe’s.
  • 7p: Chawn and Sarah, live @ Handle Bar & Grill
  • 7:30p: Pets’ Costume Contest by PETS @ Costume Castle.
  • 8p: Kids’ Costume Contest @ Rocking OT.
  • 8:30p: Læom // Blackbox Theatre, live @ The 806.
  • 9p: BadGrammar // TrenchRat // Corts, live @ Rocking OT.
  • 9:30p: Ruby Ring // SunDrinker // Like Red Giants, live @ GoldenLight.
  • 10p: Julian Davis & The Situation, live @ Leftwoods.
  • Midnight: Adults’ Costume Contest @ GoldenLight.

