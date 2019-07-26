4-H youth hosting farmer’s market today

City of Amarillo Parks and Rec and Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Cooperative Extension Program are working together at Warford Activity Center through 4-H youth development.

This 4-H group has created an urban farm through Yellow City Young Growers (YCYG) 4-H project. Youth participate in soil preparation and planting, harvesting and storing, entrepreneurship, marketing and sales, as well as personal finance.

As a result of participating in YCYG, youths’ outlooks about food, health, education and career opportunities dramatically change. Our goal is to provide participants with hands-on learning about healthy food, the associated food labor practices, and the impact of proper nutrition on the mind and body.

Through YCYG, the farm is used as a tool to cultivate both fresh produce and young minds.

Warford Community Center’s (1330 NW 18th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79107) urban farm will host a farmer’s market for the community at large today from noon to 3pm.

They will be selling the following items: carrots, broccoli, swiss chard, spinach, cilantro, snap peas, squash, watermelon, and peppers.