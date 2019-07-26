4-H youth hosting farmer’s market today

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Farmer's market, vegetables_2575693683392663-159532

City of Amarillo Parks and Rec and Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Cooperative Extension Program are working together at Warford Activity Center through 4-H youth development.

This 4-H group has created an urban farm through Yellow City Young Growers (YCYG) 4-H project. Youth participate in soil preparation and planting, harvesting and storing, entrepreneurship, marketing and sales, as well as personal finance.

As a result of participating in YCYG, youths’ outlooks about food, health, education and career opportunities dramatically change. Our goal is to provide participants with hands-on learning about healthy food, the associated food labor practices, and the impact of proper nutrition on the mind and body.

Through YCYG, the farm is used as a tool to cultivate both fresh produce and young minds.

Warford Community Center’s (1330 NW 18th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79107) urban farm will host a farmer’s market for the community at large today from noon to 3pm.

They will be selling the following items: carrots, broccoli, swiss chard, spinach, cilantro, snap peas, squash, watermelon, and peppers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss