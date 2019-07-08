Breaking News
3 arrested in Stinnett on drug charges

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Stinnett Police conducting a traffic stop on Highway 136 leads to three arrests on drug charges.

Officials say on Sunday night, a Stinnett Officer stopped a vehicle and developed reasonable suspicion that a criminal act was being committed.

During the investigation, law enforcement seized felony amounts of marijuana and a large amount of cash.

Officials arrested Jose Martinez, Claudia Ordonez, and Lucian Ferriabough all from Oklahoma, for Possession of Marijuana >4oz <=5lbs to which the 3 subjects were booked into Hutchinson County Jail. Jose received an additional charge of Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 <1g of Methamphetamine.

  • Jose Martinez
  • Lucian Ferriabough
  • Claudia Ordonez

DPS and Hutchinson County Sheriff’s office assisted in the investigation.

