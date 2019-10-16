19-year-old dies in wreck near Tri-State Fair Grounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are reporting 19-year-old Adrian Ruiz died Tuesday night after a wreck on the 400 block of South Grand.

Officials say at 8 p.m. Ruiz lost control of his vehicle, crossed both southbound lanes, hit a curb, drove through a fence and then struck a livestock barn at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

Ruiz was taken to a local area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Amarillo Police say speed and no seat belt are factors in this crash.

Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson has ordered an autopsy.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

