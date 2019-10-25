1  of  38
12th annual Gobble Wobble Turkey Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is that time of year again to give back to a family in need by giving them a turkey.

Southwest AMBUCS kicked off the 12th annual Gobble Wobble Turkey Drive.

A $100 donation gets you a smoked turkey and a frozen turkey will be donated to someone in need.

“They’re very appreciative when we show up in bulk to deliver these turkeys to the non-profits. Many times they are limited on funding and this enables them to feed for most of the year these families that they serve also,” said Brandon Mason, vice president of fundraising.

AMBUCS also gave away a new amtryke to a child in need.

Five-year-old Walker Frost suffers from Cerebral Palsy and the new trike will help him develop his coordination and motor functions.

