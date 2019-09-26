11-year-old dies in Gray County wreck

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting an 11-year-old boy is dead after a Thursday morning wreck on SH 273 5 miles north of McLean.

Officials say the vehicle was traveling south on SH 273.

For unknown reasons, Vehicle 1 veered off the roadway into the barrow ditch. The driver of Vehicle 1 overcorrected the steering in an attempt to get back on the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.

The 11-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation. 

