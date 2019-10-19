10th-anniversary celebration for the Amarillo Emergency Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Emergency Communications Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The consolidated center has numerous resources including police, fire, and two ambulance systems.

They are also able to handle calls for animal control.

Having those resources in one place helped improve efficiency and the effectiveness of the response time to emergencies.

“This is a big achievement for our employees, 10 years inside of anything is big and so the amount of training it took to get to this point and just open the doors to where we are now, yeah we should be celebrating,” said Amarillo Fire Department Capt. Jeremy Hill, who is assigned to the center.

Having those resources consolidated in one place also helps the center apply for accreditation.