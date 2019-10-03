$1,000 offered for information on Dalhart area burglary

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dalhart Crime Stoppers is reporting that on August 19, 2019, a burglary took place in South Park.

Among the items stolen were numerous gun cases, handmade knives, two diamond wedding rings, two gold David Yurman bracelets, money, and a child’s wallet with a red puppy dog on it.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

If you have information call (806) 244-5544 as always you can remain anonymous.

