Local women celebrates 101st birthday at the Big Texan tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ruth Nichols celebrated her 101st birthday at the Big Texan tonight.

She has three children who live in Amarillo, and one in McClain.

She spends her time writing and has even publish a few books.

“I think it’s not the number of years you live but what you do with them that’s important. So I may live to be 120. Who knows but you know, whatever God gives me, I’ll try to be better and do what he wants, not what I want.” said Ruth Nichols.