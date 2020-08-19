Local woman gives a special thank you to first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It has been 12 months since D.J. Stubben’s granddaughter died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Stubben said the memory of that night will remain forever, but so will the memory of those first responders who stayed to help her and her family.

To say thank you, she organized a small event in front of her house.

“It was just a way instead of a day of mourning I want to celebrate the first responders who tried to help us out and that’s what we’re doing,” Stubben, explained.

First responders who stopped by signed a memory book and were given small gifts as a token of appreciation.

“Her flower is a sunflower and so everybody got a cake that has a sunflower on it,” Stubben stated.

Stubben said not many understand what first responders go through especially when seeing a family go through a loss.

“So often they don’t know the outcome a lot of times they don’t get to feel the appreciation. I just know that first responders don’t always get the recognition or appreciation that they need,” Stubben said.

According to Stubben, appreciation can be even be in the form of a simple thank you.

“When you see first responders just tell them thank you because this was at 3:42 a.m. when they all scrambled over here to help us,” Stubben said.

A contest is also being held in honor of her granddaughter Avery Jane for kids ages six to 16.

To enter the kid needs to write about how they have an entrepreneur spirit, their business plans, what’s already been done to make the idea a reality, and business goals and ideas that would help our community.

The deadline to enter will be on Aug. 24. To enter email AJ@welcomepardner.com.

