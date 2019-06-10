Local Walmart and Sam’s Club stores to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo

Local Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are once again joining forces to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network during the annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) campaign.

Walmart and Sam’s Club associates customers and members have raised more than 2.4 million for

CMN of Amarillo since 1984. On a national level, Walmart and Sam’s Club have raised more than $1 billion for CMN Hospitals; the largest cash amount ever raised by one company for a nonprofit in North America.

Money is raised primarily through a register campaign where customers and members contribute $1 or more when they checkout. Associates also fundraise in other ways including bake sales, in-store contests and events.

In 2018, the Walmart and Sam’s Club in the High Plains Regions raised over $184,000 for CMN

of Amarillo.

This year’s register campaign runs until July 7. Customers and members can conveniently donate $1 or more when they check out at any Walmart or Sam’s Club stores in the High Plains Region.



Money raised at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores goes directly to benefit the sick and inured kids, life-saving pediatric programs.



Customers and members can help spread the word about the campaign via social media using the hashtag #HelpKidsLiveBetter.

