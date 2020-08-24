Local veterinarian says knee device prevents arthritis, helps with ‘floating kneecap’ in pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bela is like many other small dogs who tend to have a congenital disorder known as luxating patella. Dr. Merten Pearson at Noah’s Ark Pet Hospital said that term is a fancy way of saying their knee cap dislocates or jumps out at where it’s supposed to be.

“We’ve done what we can to make her comfortable and make sure that she has a really good happy life,” Bela’s owner, Randy Carter, said after receiving a new surgical device to help with Bela’s condition.

Dr. Pearson said unlike previous methods of surgery, the cutting edge device could cut down recovery time.

“They have set it up such that they have templates where I can open the knee up put this in place, measure and make sure I got the right size, then drill my holes through the template, and then place the implant in place,” Dr. Pearson explained. “Two or three screws, depending on the size of the implant, close, then I am done and so I’m not cutting bone.”

Bela is one of the pet hospital’s first pups to experience both types of surgeries.

“It’s been night and day on how she’s recovering, she feels much better not as painful,” Dr. Pearson added.

“She didn’t cry the first night, she’s had pain meds but it hasn’t been nearly as intense or complicated or a difficult recovery for her,” Carter said.

Dr. Pearson recommends getting this surgery as soon as possible to prevent long-term effects.

“If a dog has luxating patella and we don’t address it then that will lead to arthritis,” Dr. Pearson explained.

Click here for more information on the pet hospital and its treatments.

