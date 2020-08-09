Local teachers opting out of Tax-Free Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This weekend is Tax-Free Weekend and many take part in the savings that come from it.
Many teachers in the area, however, decided not to participate, either avoiding the stores or opting for online instead.
“What I’m hearing back is even if they wanted to be out there, the way folks were going into stores without wearing masks without social distancing. You know, it made a lot of folks uncomfortable about being able to be out and buy school supplies,” said Aaron Phillips, President of the Amarillo Education Association.
Phillips said during Tax-Free Weekend, teachers buy smaller things for the classroom.
“They’re gonna buy pencils, they’re gonna buy folders, they’re gonna buy notebooks, they’re gonna buy paper. The teachers are really gonna go out and buy basic school supplies,” said Phillips.
This year, the Texas Comptroller said there will be qualifying items sold online. However, the items must be paid for and accepted by the seller before the end of the tax-free period.
“But I definitely know that teachers are looking online as well because of the risk of COVID spreading in the community, especially those large crowds and people are being irresponsible,” added Phillips.
Cloth face masks this year are a tax-free item as many school districts have included them on their school supply lists. Unlike cloth face masks, industrial and medical-grade masks like N-95s are still taxable items this weekend.
TAX-FREE ITEMS
(not a complete list)
- Backpacks
- Binders
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Blackboard chalk
- Compass
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Expandable folders
- Pocket folders
- Plastic folders
- Manila folders
- Glue
- Paste / Paste Sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers
- Notebooks
- Loose leaf ruled notebook paper
- Copy paper
- Graph paper
- Tracing paper
- Colored paper
- Poster board
- Construction paper
- Pencil boxes / other supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
- Tennis shoes
TAXABLE ITEMS
(not a complete list)
- Computers
- Textbooks
- Luggage
- Briefcase
- Athletic bags / Duffle bags
- Computer bag
- Football pads
- Cleats
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Activists rush to preserve artifacts of the modern civil rights movement
- Robotic pets used to remedy loneliness in nursing homes across Alabama
- Local teachers opting out of Tax-Free Weekend
- More rain ahead to start the week
- PHOTOS: Royals fan cutouts feature stormtrooper, ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’