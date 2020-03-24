Local teacher sews 100 safety mask covers during spring break

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When Travis Middle School teacher, Aly Harmon, heard about the Amarillo Police Department’s safety mask shortage, she stepped up.

Since she shared her completed project, it has been shared several times on Facebook.

“It’s one of those things you don’t do it for recognition, you do it because it’s a need,” Harmon explained.

The photos speak for themselves. 100 face-mask covers now delivered to the Amarillo Police Department.

“Our mask situation is about the same as everyone else’s. We have plenty for our officers but not enough for a bunch of replacements,” Cpl. Jeb Hilton said.

When Harmon’s husband, who is also the department’s fleet lieutenant, told her about the need, she pulled out her sewing machine and got to work.

“We did a little research online and after cutting prototypes were able to make my own pattern. We’ve made about a 100 face-mask covers,” she explained. “It’s kind of a blessing in disguise, you know, I’m able to work from home right now being a teacher, so it’s giving me the time to sit and do this and fulfill the need.”

After friends and family shared Harmon’s completed creations on Facebook, they too wanted to step up and help.

“I’ve already had so many, even police wives, saying, ‘thank you for doing this, we can’t sew but let us know what we can do to help,'” Harmon added.

Harmon said she plans to make 200 more masks this week while working from home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: