Local substance abuse programs give tips to remain sober during coronavirus pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, experts are trying to keep people from falling back into old habits.

Life Challenge of Amarillo is a recovery home for men struggling with addiction is asking people to not focus on what they can not do, but rather what they can.

“One good tool for that is to make a gratitude list. ‘What am I grateful for? Does anybody in my family have COVID-19 right now? No. If they do, are they recovering? Yes.’ Maybe you got to start small,” Daniel Spitler, Executive Director of Life Challenge of Amarillo said.

Keeping busy can also keep your mind preoccupied. One way to do that is to keep your body moving.

“Exercise first and get a sense of satisfaction from the exercise,” Spitler said.

Life Challenge of Amarillo stated oftentimes not having an outlet can cause people to relapse. They suggest writing in a journal is one way to release stress.

“Sometimes when you’re honest with yourself and honest with your journal that you’re writing in it helps you to get that out and have a release,” Spitler explained.

For many who are used to going out may find a release hard to come by However, Spitler said this is a great time to count your blessings.

“We can take a walk, we can do push-ups, we can do jumping jacks, we can write in our journal and we can pick up a good book,” Spitler explained.

According to Spitler, focusing on what you can do may help as a stepping stone to remaining sober the next day.

During this time Life Challenge of Amarillo is extending their hand to noot only ment but anyone ho may need someone to talk to.

The World Health Organization is asking people to reach out for help online if you think your drinking or the drinking of someone close to you is out of control.

