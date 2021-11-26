Local stores share top sellers during Black Friday

WACO, Texas – Long lines and early store hours are just a few things Central Texas businesses saw during Black Friday.

The Waco Academy Sports + Outdoors opened at 5:00 a.m., with over 100 people waiting in line.



Store Director James Donaldson says they have tons of deals – and there is one section that is drawing many customers, “Definitely the biggest items we have sold today are outdoors. Everybody’s getting basketball hoops, soccer balls, everything that they can do spending time with family, enjoying what Texas offers for the outdoors.”



The store was full of customers, with lines extending to the back wall.



“We don’t see quite as many masks this year, but we are still seeing a great response from the community this year,” Donaldson said. “We had one of our best Black Fridays ever last year, and I anticipate we will break it this year.”



Right up the road, family-owned business Walker Sleep Mattress & Furniture had a special Black Friday sale – plus their Grand Opening. Owner Jayson Walker says the over-20-year business, which originally started in California, has taken root in Waco.

“We figured, ‘Why not Black Friday? It’s a busy weekend for everybody.’ So we decided to do it today,” Walker said.

With a variety of items for customers to choose from, he already anticipates the top seller for this year.



“Mattresses is kind of, like, our main thing,” Walker said. “We do a lot of sales on mattresses.”



Even after the Black Friday deals end, Walker says there is one thing that will remain constant with their business, “We want to offer good quality mattresses, good furniture, just at great prices.”

If you did not get in on the deals Friday, it’s not too late. Many stores will continue these sales through the weekend, into Cyber Monday.