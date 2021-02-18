Local senior community reports 90% Covid-19 vaccination rate

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Park Central announced that they have a 90.45% vaccination rate as of now, among community residents. This includes their independent living, assisted living, long-term and memory care facilities.

Park Central officials said they’ve been able to have high inoculation rates through collaborative efforts with CVS Pharmacy, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the City of Amarillo.

“The vaccines that are available have really been home-runs in the ability to prevent people from getting sick from Covid-19. These vaccines are able to give us a long duration of immunity from the virus, compared to immunity after actually having the virus,” said Dr. Todd Bell, Associate Professor, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. “It’s a great and very effective vaccine, and has reduced bad outcomes from covid-related illnesses by ninety percent.”

According to Park Central, these are the total number of vaccines dispensed per Park Central location:

Independent Living:

Park Place Towers: 97% vaccinated

The Continental: 93.8% vaccinated

Plemons Court: 79.6% vaccinated

The Talmage: 79.1% vaccinated

Assisted Living:

The Moore: 92.2% vaccinated

Long-term care:

The Ware: 91.5% vaccinated

Memory Care:

The Sycamore: 100% vaccinated

The City of Amarillo reminds citizens it is offering free Covid-19 vaccination clinics to distribute to citizens.

To find out about qualification requirements and availability, click here.