Local professionals on the front lines are reevaluating how they help those in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – New procedures are being implemented to protect those on the front lines dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.

For the Amarillo Fire Department, running in to save the day will have to be done differently.

“We’ve dedicated a truck to responding to covid calls and that call volume has increased. We send two guys to possible covid calls and we acess that patient from a distance maybe even the front porch,” Captain Kyle Joy, stated.

According to Captain Joy with AFD they are not only increasing the distance, but also decreasing the number of people responding to medical calls.

“Us and AMS have worked together to create a setup apparatus that’s staffed with a paramedic and an EMT and they will respond to those calls instead of sending a full fire truck with four guys,” Joy explained.

AFD said they are taking every necessary precaution to keep their guys safe.

“With our current events, we don’t exactly know when the COVID call will present itself, so every medical call we’re responding to right now we consider a possible COVID call,” Joy said.

They are not the only ones in town implementing new safety strategies.

When you walk in The ER on Soncy you can not help but see the barrier with signs that read “stop.”

doctors say this is to help keep staff and patients safe.



“To try and help to keep our staff and other patients safe we have barriers here so as soon as you walk in we maintain a distance of about six feet, and we have masks at the door,” Dr. Stephen Tidwell, expalined.

Social distancing practices may be a change for everyone but professionals say it’s for the best.



“If you’re having mild symptoms then it’s probably best to stay home and maybe talk to your physician on the phone. However, if you’re having severe symptoms like shortness of breathe you need to be evaluated and seek medical care,” Dr. Tidwell stated.