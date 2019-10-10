Local pharmacist explains why stores are pulling Zantac, without FDA recall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Major retailers across the country, including Walmart, Walgreens and CVS, are pulling Zantac off their shelves, but the FDA has not issued a customer-level recall.

The stores are pulling it as a precaution, pharmacist Doug Lill explained, after a possible carcinogen called NDMA was found in the drug and its generic form, ranitidine.

While it is a recall, Lill says it’s not the type that should immediately alert customers to stop taking the medication as the FDA continues its investigation.

“It’s not a recall at the customer level, so it’s just a recall putting information out there. Even in the literature I just looked at, there’s no classification yet. It’s just a recall warning people of this. And gives the manufacturer an opportunity to make a decision,” Lill explained.

Lill says the FDA will continue to evaluate the reported carcinogen over the next few months, so it’s important to stay informed.

Lill also adds it will not become a customer-level recall until someone reports an adverse effect from the drug, which so far has not happened.