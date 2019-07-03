Local organization holds formal reading of the Declaration of Independence

A local organization wanted to celebrate the significance of Independence Day.

“That among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Today on the steps of the Potter County Courthouse the Panhandle Criminal Defense Lawyers Association held a formal reading of the Declaration of Independence.

This ceremony was held statewide today in more than 140 different locations.

Panhandle Criminal Defense Lawyers Association member Joe Marr Wilson says, “Everybody is aware of the Declaration of Independence but probably haven’t ever read it or if they have it was in school and don’t remember it. So we want them to both hear the words that we know that are very important but also the historical context in which the words were written.”

Wilson went on to say that it’s important to understand that both our words and actions have meaning and they say a lot about how we treat each other.