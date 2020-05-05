Local non-profit organization Third Strand is continuing their mission during COVID-19

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For one couple having a baby was a dream come true. After struggling for years with infertility the Young’s decided to adopt.

“In 2017 we decided to wholeheartedly pursue adoption and our little girl was born October 16,” Andrea Young, a Third Strand Recipients, explained.

After taking their daughter, Audrey, to a checkup one of the nurses suggested Third Strand to help give her the best start at life.

The non-profit organization gives breast milk to babies across the country who may not have it otherwise.

“We were founded in 2016 after the death of my little sister. she died the day that she brought her newborn baby home from the hospital. We learned of the need and we found a way to address it,” Kyle Joy, Director of Third Strand stated.

Recently, there has been a change for the organization due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We ultimately made the decision to cease accepting donations of breast milk through third strand,” Joy said.

The non profit said they are lucky enough to have a large enough supply to have lasted them a few months.



“We’re slowly beginning to accept donations again we have instituted some strict policies on that. we are only accepting milk that was pumped prior to the coronavirus pandemic,” Joy stated.

For families like the Young’s who were able to get help from third strand they understand the value of keeping it going

“It’s a huge burden off of the parents minds to know that they can provide the best nourishment that they can for their child,” Matthew Young, said.