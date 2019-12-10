Local non-profit combating fake service animals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hope Lives Here is a local non-profit that provides service dogs to veterans that suffer post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), or military sexual trauma (MST).

These dogs are rescued from local shelters and Hope Lives Here pairs them with a veteran, and train the two as a team.

By rescuing the dogs, it helps save on the fees that can range from $10,000-$60,000 for service dogs.

Hope Lives Here is now trying to combat the growing trend of fake service animals.

Fake service dogs can have a negative impact on those who need it most.

Crystal Martinez will have more on this story during the KAMR Local 4 News at 5.