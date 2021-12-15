UPDATE: ‘Zero visibility’, high winds turn over semi-trucks on major highways

NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a correction of information by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, “zero visibility” resulted in US 87 between Hartley and Dalhart being shut down.

Officials further reported that at least two semi-trucks had been overturned by noon Wednesday, including one on US 287 and one of I-40 West.

Severe winds Wednesday resulted not only in Red Flag fire warnings throughout the High Plains, but also power outages that shut down schools in Panhandle ISD. Xcel Energy also issued a statement regarding tips for customers to prepare for outages caused by severe weather, and local law enforcement officials in the Amarillo area have continued to advise caution for travelers.

As of 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, 17 power outages were reported to be impacting customers between Hartley and Dalhart.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.