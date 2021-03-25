AMARILLO, TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Eric Smith, Superintended at Lake Meredith, and Ron Goodwin, Chief of Water Quality at Canadian River Municipal Water Authority said zebra mussel inspections are underway at Lake Meredith.

Starting March 25, boats will be inspected by conservation dogs through Sunday, March 28, said a post on the Lake Meredith National Recreational Area Facebook page.

According to texasinvasives.org, zebra mussels are a small, destructive invasive species that can spread across Texas by riding on boats and trailers. Zebra mussels can cause environmental and economic damage; hurting aquatic life, damaging boats, hindering water recreation, and can threaten water supplies.

More information on zebra mussels can be found here.