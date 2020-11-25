Yummy or dangerous? Holiday foods you can or can’t feed your pet

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While preparing your holiday meal it is easy to want to share with your furry friends.

“We want our four legged friends to be able to participate in the holiday festivities as well,” Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, Lead Veterinarian at Merrick Pet Care, stated.

Before you reach for the food, stop and consider if this is something that may harm your pet.

According to Dr. Lobos, some of the things that may be good for us can cause issue for our animals.

“Things to avoid are like onions and garlic because not only can that upset there stomachs but then can cause later on some problems with their red blood cells. So we definitely want to steer clear of those guys,” Dr. Lobos explained.

However, those are not the only foods to be concerned with.

“Grapes and raisins are often incorporated into a lot of the thanksgiving recipes and with those we don’t know which dogs will get sick and which won’t get affected,” Dr. Lobos said.

Merrick Pet Care said there is a long list of things you can not do, there are a few things you can do.



“Set a little of the plain stuff aside before you add in the salt and the butter so that way they get a fun treat,” Dr. Lobos said.

Dr. Lobos said it is not just food people should be concerned with but also there pets anxiety.

“Getting out that physical energy often times helps to relieve that mental anxiety that can come along,” Dr. Lobos explained.

One other way to combat this is to place them in a quiet room with music or white noise while you enjoy your holiday dinner.