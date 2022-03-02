CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Municipal School District announced that Yucca Middle School was placed in “secure and teach” mode around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday after officials discovered a concerning written message.

According to a news release from the district, officials contacted law enforcement after discovering the concerning written message. As law enforcement officials investigate the message’s credibility, officials made the decision to place the campus in the “secure and teach” mode “out of an abundance of caution.”

Officials said in the release that as a campus is in the “secure and teach” mode, interior and exterior doors are secured while instruction continues as normal. The district said that updates will be released as more information becomes available.