Youth Center of The High Plains: No children have been affected by COVID-19 at facility

AMARILLO, Texas — Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Joe Barton said not one child has tested positive at the Youth Center of The High Plains, and he credits it all to staff and officers following procedures put in place.

The Youth Center of The High Plains is making changes to keep students and staff safe. The new policies include wearing a mask, sanitizing stations, and having teachers visit students’ classrooms to avoid exposing one housing unit to another. Officials said things have been going better than expected.

“We check temperatures and do a health checklist twice a day, twice a day every day. Whenever staff come into the building, we have very limited access still to the secure side of the facility to limit public access,” Barton explained.

The Youth Center of The High Plains is also using an electrostatic disinfectant machine, which is similar to what is used in hospitals to clean.

At this time, students are only able to have video visitation with parents as the facility is closed to the public.

More from MyHighPlains.com: