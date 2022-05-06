AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Youth Advisory Committee of Family Support Services announced that it will host a screening of the documentary “Los Graduados” on Friday at the Eastridge Mission Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free to the public, and the department noted that the event is best suited for youth in grades 6-12 and their parents.

According to the committee, the event is aimed at bringing awareness to the importance of high school graduation even in the midst of hard situations. The film “Los Graduados” or “The Graduates” was described as a documentary exploring pressing, current issues in education from the perspectives of six minority adolescents.

The screening of the film will be followed by a panel discussion with local professionals, said the committee’s announcement, to highlight questions submitted by both the committee and other local youth. The professionals on the panel are expected to include a local middle school teacher, a local high school teacher, and a local law enforcement representative who works with the liaison officers within the schools. The event is also expected to include refreshments, raffles, and prizes.

As described on the Family Support Services website, the Youth Advisory Committee is made up of youth between 8th and 12th grades focused on leadership, advocacy, and action.