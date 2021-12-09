You’re hired! Amarillo Fire Department looking to hire between 15-20 firefighters going into 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You’re hired Amarillo! The Amarillo Fire Department is looking for a few good men and women.

“We want our fire department to reflect the community,” said Jeff Justus, Community Liason for Amarillo Fire Department. “We want this process to be as open to anybody in the community as possible.”

Justus says due to retirements, life circumstances and natural attrition, AFD is looking to hire between 15 and 20 people as soon as possible. But, what about qualifications and training?

“Currently, our qualifications are you have to be between 18 and 35 years old and possess a high school diploma or GED,” he said. “We are willing to hire you right off the street and we will pay you and train you and in five months you’ll be riding a fire truck.”

He says there’s more to the job than just fighting fires.

“Although our title’s firefighter, that is about five percent of what we actually do, we run medical calls, that’s about 80 to 85% of our calls, car wrecks, hazmat spills, you name it,” said Justus. “We are problem solvers. When we get there, we figure out how to solve their problem.”

Now for the most important question, what’s the pay like?

“The pay will start out somewhere between $43,000 and $46,000 a year,” Justus said. “You get a pay increase for every year for the first five years. Within five years, you’ll be at $65,000 a year.”

For more information on the Amarillo Fire Department, including how to apply, click here.