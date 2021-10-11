YOLOS Food Truck opening up brick and mortar location in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chances are that you have seen YOLOS Food Truck all around Amarillo.

“We really love serving our food to our customers, getting to know people and getting them some home-cooked food that they could afford,” said Yolanda Grazier, YOLOS Owner.

After almost two years of operating the food truck, Grazier is making the move to a brick and mortar location in downtown Amarillo.

“I’ve wanted to do this my whole life. Thanks to our great customers we got really really busy, which is a blessing. We decided that if we could use the food truck for our catering events strictly. Then we could open up a brick and mortar and be able to allow the customers to eat every day with us instead of when they’re available and when they could find us,” said Grazier.

Grazier said transitioning to a brick and mortar location does bring with it some challenges.

“We have to hire more employees and as you well know, everyone is struggling with that. We’re actually really blessed. We’ve already hired a great crew already. We’re getting them on the food truck as is now so that they can get used to everything and then transition over to the restaurant with ease,” said Grazier.

Grazier also says she hopes to fully open up at the new location in about five or six weeks and that watching it transform has been a sight to see.

“To make it our own, to put our own finishing touches on it and make it come together is exciting. We want to be a comfortable place where people can come and eat lunch with their co-workers and their friends. Then they can go back to work and not be stressed out. That’s what we’re going for,” said Grazier.

Grazier said they are currently operating the food truck at the new location about twice a week and have opened up the patio for customers to dine in if they would like.

If you would like to follow YOLOS for updates and details, click here.