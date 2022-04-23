AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, the Yellow City Comic Convention 2022 is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center.

The convention will run again Sunday from 11:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. concluding this year’s comic convention.

The convention includes:

Cosplay

Artists

Authors

Vendors

Celebrity Guests

panels

gaming

Yellow City Comic Con is one of the largest community annual fandom conventions in the Texas Panhandle region. Yellow City Comic-con aims to be the best convention experience, build Amarillo tourism, and give back to the Community.