AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers for the 2023 Yellow City Comic Convention (YC3) released information about celebrity guest appearances and event information for the upcoming convention, set for April 21 through April 23 at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

After the return of the convention in 2022 after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, YC3 officials promoted that the 2023 convention is expected to be the “biggest yet.”

“For the first time we have a featured artist, Logan Pack, who will have a prominent spot at the front of the vendor hall, and he will be designing our posters, shirts, & limited edition pint glasses,” described YC3 Board Member Travis Tidmore, “We are also very excited to finally be bringing in a couple of anime voice actors, which is something our community has been patiently waiting for. With guests from Anime, Star Wars, the MCU, Supernatural, and of course, the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, we are trying to bring something in for everyone.”

Celebrity guests and appearances scheduled for the convention, according to organizers, included:

DJ Qualls of “Breaking Bad” and “The Big Bang Theory”;

Katy O’Brian of Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” and Disney’s Star Wars Series “The Mandalorian” as well as “The Walking Dead”;

Bonnie Piesse of “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones”;

J. Michael Tatum of “Dragon Ball Z” and “Full Metal Alchemist”;

Brandon McInnis of “Demon Slayer” and “Dragon Ball Super”; and

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” actors Karan Ashley, Catherine Sutherland, and Nakia Burris.

Alongside celebrity guests, organizers noted that the convention will feature the Olivia Austin Memorial Gaming Hall with partners GameQuest, Badger eSports, Amarillo College, and Amtgard.

Tickets for the convention are available online or can be purchased at the front door, according to organizers, with prices including:

Single Day passes: $20 for adults, $15 for children aged six to 12 years old;

Two-Day passes: $35 for adults, $30 for children aged six to 12 years old; and

Weekend passes: $45 for adults, $35 for children aged six to 12 years old.

Organizers noted that active military and service personnel will be given free admission to the event. Further information and a full schedule are available on the YC3 website.