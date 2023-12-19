AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Over the course of 2023, the High Plains was hit by flooding, and tornadoes as well as other areas that continue to experience drought despite those heavy rainfalls. The communities impacted by these disasters came together to pick up the pieces and help those affected by the storms in and outside of their communities.

Here’s an overview of some of the most impactful weather stories on the High Plains in 2023.

Flooding in Amarillo and Hereford

Flooding in Amarillo

From May leading into June parts of Amarillo saw rains upwards of 13 inches within a 30-day period following severe drought levels. The ground became quickly saturated and led to flooding in parts of the city of Amarillo. Disaster declarations were enacted, roads were closed, and multiple homes were evacuated.

Flooding quickly led to road closures and the closures of parks and businesses as the torrential rainfall continued throughout the first week of June.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner issued a “Declaration of Local State of Disaster” as well as an “Order Pursuant to Declaration of Local State of Disaster under Texas Disaster Act” for portions of Potter County that forced evacuations of the Canadian River basin.

Parts of the county, including the Valle De Oro community, suffered damage and loss of property.

Following disaster declarations and Potter and Randall, the state deployed resources as the flooding continued.

Multiple homes were affected by the storm, causing families to have to flee their homes due to rising flood waters like the Stone Family. The Amarillo Fire Department would have to conduct rescue operations in parts of the city such as South Georgia Street and help with retrieval assistance.

Throughout the torrential rainfall, the playa lakes quickly reached record water levels and flooded into streets prompting road closures.

The city would see the community and state resources come together to help residents who were impacted by the flooding.

A shelter was hosted by the American Red Cross at the Amarillo Civic Center and organizations like the Amarillo Area Foundation would donate to the community.

Flooding in Hereford

Within that same timeframe of late May into June, the city of Hereford had multiple homes damaged and destroyed by flooding.

Three to four inches of rain would fall within the first weekend of June followed by seven to nine inches within a short amount of time. The rainfall left people stranded on the highway with cars stalled. The San Jose Community in the city quickly became flooded. Of the approximately 300 homes in the community, four were destroyed and 19 others were impacted by major water damage.

Tornadoes destroy Perryton and Matador

The year did not let up on the Texas Panhandle. In June, two tornadoes would hit two areas of the High Plains, the cities of Perryton and Matador.

On June 15 the city of Perryton was hit by an EF3 tornado causing extensive damage, injuring over 114 and taking the lives of three individuals.

As was reported by MyhighPlains.com, many state and local agencies responded to the area to help the community recover from the storm, posting rescue operations, cleaning up debris from damaged homes and businesses and setting up shelters.

Multiple entities from state and national resources and local businesses throughout the High Plains sent donations and people to help with recovery efforts.

On Friday, June 16 officials reported that three people were killed and over 100 were injured amid the damage. The Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office identified those killed in the tornado as 67-year-old Cindy Bransgrove, 66-year-old Rebecca Randall, and 11-year-old Matthew Ramirez.

Following the extensive damage, recovery and rebuilding efforts began immediately. In the weeks following, the High Plains and the Perryton community worked to help rebuild houses, businesses and city infrastructure.

Within a few weeks, the city had made great strides in what was to be a “long marathon” said Perryton City Manager David Landis.

“We’re [on] the first mile, probably of a long marathon we have ahead,” he said in July. “We’ve made a lot of headway and city infrastructure-wise, we’ve found a home to temporarily house the police department, that’s in the old Ochiltree County Jail.”

Following the tornado, the community continued to see progress and held its ‘Wheatheart of the Nation Celebration’ in August and Students and staff returned back to school three months after the tornado.

Matador

On June 21, the National Weather Service out of Lubbock reported that a tornado made a direct hit on the city of Matador killing four, injuring dozens, and causing extensive damage as the High Plains was still reeling from the tornado that hit the city of Perryton.

On June 24, it was reported that the tornado had killed four and left 15 others injured. The tornado had traveled 9.4 miles and was .34 miles wide with an estimated peak wind design of 165 mph.

The four people who died were identified by Texas DPS as 85-year-old Jo Etta Bumgardner of Matador, 59-year-old Randell “Randy” Rolin of Purcell, Okla., 43-year-old Victor Valenzuela Jr. of Austin, and 23-year-old Troy Hernandez of San Angelo.

State and local resources worked to help with recovery efforts following the tornado providing money, food, water, supplies and resources for people. Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Emergency Management to provide support to the local response with search and rescue efforts.

El Niño weather pattern

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, a “historically strong” El Niño event was forecasted by the National Weather Service to last through early 2024.

This follows years of back-to-back La Niña events and this winter was the first in five years, since the winter of 2018 to 2019, for an El Niño pattern.

The southern third to half of the United States was reported to likely be wetter this winter.

For the High Plains, this would mean wetter and cooler conditions during El Niño year.

Historically El Niño had the following impacts on weather in Texas:

Hurricane season (June-November): Fewer Atlantic storms, but limited impact on the Gulf and more storms in the Eastern Pacific that could bring moisture and flooding rain to the state

Winter (December-February): Wetter and cooler weather overall

Spring (March-May): Fewer tornadoes and dramatically fewer hail storms

The El Niño event was forecasted to last over the next several months according to the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). Forecasters expect a 62% chance of El Niño lasting through June 2024.

At the end of November, El Niño met the threshold for a “strong” event.

As was previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the strength of an El Niño event matters because the stronger the event, the more likely it is to see the characteristic changes in temperature, rain, snow and other impacts.

Looking Ahead

Despite heavy rainfall in areas of the Panhandle, much of the area saw drought conditions and a few grass fires.

According to the “Water Weekly” report from the Texas Water Development Board for the week of Dec. 11, the drought map for conditions as of Dec. 5 shows improvements along the lower and upper coast and degradations in parts of Central Texas and the Panhandle. The total area of the state impacted by drought increased by less than a percentage point.

Drought conditions were noted to be impacting 43% of the state in comparison, 86% three months ago, and 52% one year ago.

The report states that 2023 is on pace to be the hottest year for Texas in data going back to 1895. For the state, 2023 was warmer in January and February and set a record for September.

The Hill reported that the Fifth National Climate Assessment, released information that shows the planet will likely heat up by an average of between 4.5 and 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit compared to pre-industrial times — outpacing goals of both the U.S. and international community.

Precipitation may also take a hit as well.

The Farmers’ Almanac, which has been publishing forecasts for over 200 years, predicted that the 2023-2024 winter would be unseasonably cold, stormy winter in Texas this year.

The Farmers’ Almanac for 2023, said the Texas area will see lots of cold temperatures and some storms will keep people in the area “busy” during the middle of January.

Other weather stories in 2023

Early in the year, areas of the High Plains saw wildfires that prompted evacuations.

On April 4, the”Bent Willow” fire began burning 8,118 acres over a five-day period in northwest Potter County near the helium plant on Brickplant Road.

The fire would see 40 people having to temporarily evacuate from the area along with 30 animals.

Above-normal temperatures, low humidity, dry fuel, and strong winds were cited by the Texas A&M Forest Service as having the potential for extreme fire conditions capable of creating large fires across the High Plains in that week in April.

