AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As 2023 draws to a close, MyHighPlains.com is taking a look back at what our team and our community consider the top stories of the past year, including significant stories regarding local education, politics, and weather.

Here’s an overview of some of the most impactful local stories on the High Plains in 2023, several of which are also featured on other top story lists for the year.

Flooding in Amarillo and tornado damage in Perryton

The summer of 2023 involved multiple bouts of extreme weather resulting in lasting damages for communities around the High Plains, including destructive flooding in the Amarillo area in May and June and the deadly June 15 tornado in Perryton.

From May through June, the Amarillo area saw upwards of 13 inches of rain within 30 days after experiencing prolonged drought conditions, which led to flooding that caused road closures, evacuations, disaster declarations, and massive damage to numerous homes and businesses.

On June 15, Perryton in Ochiltree County was hit by an EF3 tornado, which caused extensive damage to homes and businesses, injured more than 114 people, and killed three community members. Following the damage, recovery and rebuilding efforts have continued in the Perryton community throughout the rest of 2023 as residents and organizations have worked to rebuild homes, businesses and city infrastructure.

Construction begins for Amarillo Buc-ee’s

After the City of Amarillo first approved the arrival of a Buc-ee’s location to the community in February 2022, development on the new storefront was stalled due to legal trouble with the property. However, in October 2023, city and company officials were able to officially break ground on the long-awaited new location.

According to Buc-ee’s, its new Amarillo location will occupy 74,000 square feet and host 108 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations. The company also noted that its location will bring at least 200 full-time jobs to the area, with “starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.”

Starlink twinkles above the High Plains

When locals around Amarillo and the High Plains region look up past the broad horizons at night, they usually expect to see the vast arrays of stars that have inspired and guided humans since they first glanced skyward.

However, they might also see a string of lights speeding across the speckled night sky that can feel out of place during an otherwise routine bout of stargazing.

In 2023, each week stargazers around the High Plains region looked up to try to catch a glimpse of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, which launched in 2019 and continue to draw questions and curiosity when they drift into view.

Video of 11-year-old Amarillo boy looking for friends goes viral

During the summer of 2023, a video of Amarillo 11-year-old Shayden Walker went viral after he was filmed ringing the doorbell of his neighbors, Brennan and Angell Ray, looking for friends after experiencing bullying. The Rays decided to post the video to TikTok, they told MyHighPlains.com, to raise awareness about bullying and offer others the chance to relate to the experience.

The Rays started a GoFundMe for Shayden, some of which his mother Krishna Patterson said would be donated to the tornado recovery efforts in Perryton and Matador as well as to war efforts in Ukraine.

Other MyHighPlains.com Top ‘Local’ Stories of 2023

Amarillo elects new mayor, city council members

During the 2023 municipal elections around the High Plains, the Amarillo City Council saw a complete turnover, introducing Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley and council members Josh Craft, Don Tipps, Tom Scherlen, and Les Simpson into their respective offices.

Jared Miller out as Amarillo City Manager, will receive $730K+ in severance, separation

In August 2023, the Amarillo City Council voted unanimously during a special meeting to approve a separation agreement with former City Manager Jared Miller, who had been in the position since 2017. The separation agreement between Miller and the city noted that Miller was terminated “without cause,” leading to him receiving more than $730k in severance.

After Miller’s departure, Assistant City Manager Andrew Freeman was named the acting interim city manager while city officials continued the search for Miller’s permanent replacement.

West Texas A&M University sued by student group after charity drag show cancellation, ban

In the realm of higher education, West Texas A&M University drew local and national attention in 2023 when WT President Walter Wendler, Vice President for Student Affairs Christopher Thomas, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp and other officials were named as defendants in a federal lawsuit after Wendler canceled a student organization’s charity drag show and said other similar events would not be allowed.

Potential school closings in Amarillo Independent School District

In the later months of 2023, Amarillo Independent School District announced that it is weighing its options to offset issues due to declining enrollment, including the possible closures of Park Hills, Landergin and Pleasant Valley Elementary Schools. In November, the district hosted multiple meetings about the decline of enrollment at schools such as Park Hills and Pleasant Valley.

Developments in Thomas Brown family defamation lawsuit

In February 2023 family members of Thomas Brown, a teenager from Canadian who went missing in 2016 and whose remains were found in 2019, filed a defamation lawsuit against multiple people and organizations, including podcasters and The Canadian Record, accusing the defendants of fostering hostility and contempt against the family members.

In the summer of 2023, multiple defendants in the lawsuit had the defamation claims against them dismissed, including The Canadian Record. The defendants who were not dismissed included Michael Crain, Chris Samples Broadcasting, Inc., and Chris Samples as an individual.

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo celebrates 100th year

The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo, a longstanding iconic regional attraction, celebrated its 100th year of operation in 2023. The fair and its impact on the Amarillo and High Plains community pre-dates a number of other regional cornerstones, including Historic Route 66.

Amarillo celebrates Historic Route 66 with new festival

During the summer of 2023, the City of Amarillo hosted its inaugural Texas Route 66 Festival, kicking off years of celebrations before the centennial anniversary of Historic Route 66 in 2026.

The Texas Route 66 Festival was also nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers Choice Awards for Best New Festival.

Will Ferrell, production crew visit Amarillo, take on The Big Texan Steak Ranch challenge

In March 2023, photos, live videos, and reels including the iconic actor and comedian Will Ferrell flooded social media in the Amarillo area as he and production crew members took in the sights while filming a currently untitled documentary. While in Amarillo, the actor and crew also visited The Big Texan Steak Ranch to take on its iconic 72-ounce steak challenge.

Cinergy Entertainment Group buys closed Amarillo Regal Cinemas theater location

Cinergy Entertainment Group announced in September 2023 that it acquired two formerly-owned Regal Cinemas locations in Texas, including the theater in Amarillo that closed in September 2022. However, the company said that the future of the new locations has not yet been decided.

Bushland Independent School District head softball coach resigns after Lubbock arrest

In the spring of 2023, former Middle School Cross Country and Head Softball Coach John Blair of Bushland Independent School District resigned following an arrest in Lubbock on “state charges of solicitation of prostitution.”