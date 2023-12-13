AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As 2023 draws to a close, MyHighPlains.com is taking a look back at what our team and our community consider the top stories of the past year, including significant stories regarding local education, politics, and weather.

Here’s an overview of some of the most impactful education stories on the High Plains in 2023.

Potential school closings in Amarillo Independent School District

In the later months of 2023, Amarillo Independent School District announced that it is weighing its options to offset issues due to declining enrollment, including the possible closures of Park Hills, Landergin and Pleasant Valley Elementary Schools. In November, the district hosted multiple meetings about the decline of enrollment at schools such as Park Hills and Pleasant Valley.

Amarillo ISD officials told MyHighPlains.com that the closure possibilities are related to low enrollment, declining birth rates, and decreasing population in Potter County. However, parents and community members around the district have expressed frustration and criticized the district regarding the possible closures.

The schools up for possible closure are located in north Amarillo, and residents and community activists including Keith Grays have called the singling out of those schools “economic bias.”

“To think that whether it’s demographics or birth rates or whatever it is, it’s just not fair to continue to keep coming to this out of town and telling us that we’ve got to lock down these doors and send our kids somewhere else,” Grays questioned. “We built a hundred and twenty homes in this quadrant over here that are sitting here vacant. No types of program, nobody is saying anything about first-time home buyers. How do we occupy these homes so we can increase the census and demographics conducive to enrolling students here?”

Parents in the neighborhood expressed concerns about the impact of relocating children from their schools if the closures happen, as well as the impact the schools that would need to take them and their other transfer students. Further, parents like Blanca Masias pointed out the risk of transportation issues being exacerbated if the schools close. She and other parents made other suggestions, such as rezoning neighborhoods to redistribute enrollment instead of closures.

Texas Education Agency accountability ratings: Delays, lawsuits, and local failures

In November 2023, the Texas Education Agency announced a temporary delay in the release of its 2022-2023 A-F accountability ratings for its Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. The FIRST ratings are calculated using 20 financial indicators, according to the TEA, including administrative cost expenditures, the accuracy of information submitted to the TEA and whether the district has any financial vulnerabilities in internal controls.

Eight school districts in Texas received an “F” or ‘substandard’ rating – including Sunray Independent School District in Moore County. 41 districts across the state, including Tulia Independent School District in Swisher County and Hart Independent School District in Castro County received “C” ratings.

Meanwhile, the TEA completed a “refresh” of the A-F academic accountability ratings system for schools and districts in 2023. However, those ratings were delayed by about a month after the TEA said it needed the time to further re-examine baseline data used in some of the calculations.

Not only did communities around Texas express frustration at the delay, but several school districts filed a lawsuit against the TEA opposing the new rating system altogether. In the ongoing lawsuit, school districts have argued that the new rating system has made it unfairly difficult to compare ratings from previous years, and further criticized what they argue is a lack of transparency about the methodology and changes.

Texas Legislature, school districts grapple with security, education funding

In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting in 2022, lawmakers and education officials in Texas created a set of initiatives for local education agencies to complete by the next school year.

In 2023, the Texas House of Representatives passed broad, bipartisan legislation aimed at making schools safer, including House Bill 3 by State Representative Dustin Burrows (Lubbock) and House Bill 13 by State Rep. Ken King (Canadian). HB 3 required Texas schools to meet enhanced security standards for their infrastructure and to place at least one armed security offer at every campus, and HB 13 required school employees to complete a “mental health first aid” training program, as well as designate armed “school guardians.”

However, while the bills were largely supported by Texas school districts, lawmakers and school officials alike stressed that schools need more funding to implement the new safety requirements. Discussions about how to fund the safety measures have been held in the Texas Panhandle as well as across the state, including help from counties to supply armed security officers to schools and discussions of budgets and tax rates or bonds to gather the funds.

By December 2023, funds for the safety and security measures that have been mandated by the state had stalled multiple times and were ultimately left on the table. The funds were not passed and likely will not be until 2024, leaving school districts around Texas disappointed and frustrated.

As noted in previous reports by KXAN, school safety funding and other bills were casualties of a broader debate around Gov. Greg Abbott’s key priority and main reason for the third and fourth special sessions — education savings accounts, also referred to as school choice or school vouchers. Abbott has said he would veto any education legislation that comes to his desk without a done deal on ESAs, which the House killed before the Thanksgiving holiday; a result that was expected by elected officials from the Texas Panhandle.

The measures up for debate in Texas regarding education savings accounts would use state dollars to subsidize educational costs for families looking for alternatives to public education. Supporters of the measures argue that ESAs would enable families to have more options for education, including sending their children to private schools. Opponents have heavily criticized ESAs as a way for the state to take resources away from the state’s already underfunded public schools when that money could instead be used to improve and invest in public education.

The debate has been so stark for Texas communities and lawmakers that the Texas House voted to prohibit state funding for ESAs in April, just days before the House Committee on Public Education considered a bill to do just that.

With the end of the Texas Legislature’s fourth special session in December, both the matters of school security and ESAs remain unresolved going into 2024, along with other school funding and teacher employment and pay issues.

West Texas A&M University sued by student group after charity drag show cancellation, ban

In the realm of higher education, West Texas A&M University drew local and national attention in 2023 when WT President Walter Wendler, Vice President for Student Affairs Christopher Thomas, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp and other officials were named as defendants in a federal lawsuit after Wendler canceled a student organization’s charity drag show and said other similar events would not be allowed.

Spectrum WT, a student organization for the university’s LGBTQIA+ students and allies, organized a drag show set for March 31 to raise money for The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQIA+ and questioning youth. However, while the charity event was originally set to be held on the WT campus, Wendler canceled the event; in a letter to students and staff, he cited the reason for the cancelation as rooted in his opinion that drag shows exaggerate and stereotype women.

Spectrum WT secured an off-campus venue for the charity drag show, which was held on schedule at the alternate venue. The organization also filed suit in Amarillo Federal Court against Wendler, Thomas, Sharp and other officials, accusing them of discrimination and violating the organization’s First Amendment rights by censoring the charity event because of Wendler’s personal views. The lawsuit was assigned to US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk.

The event’s cancelation and Wendler’s letter drew protests from WT students standing in support of the drag show as well as at least one Change.Org petition, a number of WT alumni making comments and withdrawing support from the university, and other demonstrations and advocacy events. There was also a counter-petition and demonstrations from those who have shown support for Wendler’s cancellation of the show, including from local members of the Potter County Republican Party.

In September, federal court documents detailed that Judge Kacsmaryk partly dismissed the lawsuit against Wendler in his individual capacity and also excluded Sharp and Thomas from being defendants, as well as the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. However, the order only dismissed the lawsuit in part; Kacsmaryk noted that Spectrum WT could still pursue injunctive relief from Wendler in his official capacity.

Other MyHighPlains.com Top ‘Education’ Stories of 2023

Current, former employees sue West Texas A&M University for retaliation after 2021 Title IX investigation

The former West Texas A&M University Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance Department Director filed a federal lawsuit against WT and the Texas A&M University System after she claimed she was fired after she investigated alleged occurrences of sex discrimination within the university’s campus police department. Two more federal lawsuits against WT were filed in September by former and current employees of the campus police, alleging the university retaliated against them for cooperating with that same Title IX investigation. WT and the TAMU System, as of December 2023, have responded to the first lawsuit in court documents and denied most of the allegations.

Perryton ISD, PHS Basketball Players, Coach, sued in sexual assault case in Amarillo Federal Court

A mother of a former Perryton High School basketball player filed suit against the district, as well as four others, in Amarillo Federal Court in connection with multiple instances of alleged sexual assault that happened to her son, who is a minor.

The last defendant in the lawsuit, the Perryton High School basketball coach who was allegedly present during the incident, was the last defendant to respond in the lawsuit and denied the majority of the allegations in the complaint.

Federal court documents detail that the deadline for a motion for summary judgment was set for July 12, 2024. The trial date for the lawsuit was set for March 3, 2025, in Amarillo.

Canyon Independent School District Place 1 Board Member Paul Blake

In May 2023, the president of the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees asked Place 1 Board Member Paul Blake to resign following Blake’s public comments regarding the LGBTQIA+ community at a candidate question-and-answer forum held before the municipal elections. Board President Bill Jenkins denounced Blake’s comments as “highly offensive” and, after Blake was the one member of the board to vote against a resolution renewing the board’s commitment to the mission of Canyon ISD, asked for his immediate resignation.

The meeting saw a range of public comments during that meeting both in support of Blake and heavily criticizing him. Blake, who gained his seat after running unopposed in the May 6 municipal elections, did not resign.

In July 2023, Blake died after two months in office. The Canyon ISD board voted to appoint a replacement to Blake’s Place 1 seat, who will serve until May 2025. Board Member Mandi Palmer was appointed to the position in October.

Plainview Independent School District ‘inappropriate’ video controversy leads to outrage, policy changes

In April 2023, a Plainview Independent School District elementary school saw an incident in which an “inappropriate” video was recorded on a school device involving a group of six-year-olds. Afterward, the district issued a statement that said authorities and the families of the children involved were notified of the situation while family members told EverythingLubbock.com they were never contacted.

The incident led to concerned parents and family members holding a protest in May amid outrage at the school’s response, as well as for what some family members said were other incidents that were poorly handled by the school district.

The public protests led to the district canceling some classes. After officials said that “threats of violence” were made toward the district, the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division were called to investigate. The district further said they worked with local law enforcement as well as “an armed, private security firm” to add to security on its campuses.

Community outrage continued and saw further protests from family members, as well as public comments at the school board’s next meeting. In a letter to the school community issued one week after the district disputed protestors’ claims about the April incident, Plainview ISD Superintendent H.T. Sanchez announced new policy changes regarding electronic devices, the code of conduct, counseling, communication and community relations.

3 women’s basketball players allege sexual assaults, sue Eastern New Mexico University officials, former coach’s husband

Three student-athletes filed a lawsuit in New Mexico Federal Court against Eastern New Mexico University officials, including the athletic director, as well as the former head coach and her spouse, after an alleged series of sexual assaults and a lack of action by university officials.

The student-athletes said they were players on the ENMU women’s basketball team. In the initial complaint, the players said that then-ENMU Head Coach Meghan De Los Reyes “forced them to receive what she called “treatments” from her husband Glen De Los Reyes,” who allegedly sexually assaulted them.

The suit also says that while ENMU Athletic Director Paul Weir allegedly knew of other ENMU student-athletes who had accused Glen De Los Reyes of sexual assault, Weir neither investigated nor reported the allegations to the university’s Title IX coordinator.

According to documents filed in New Mexico Federal Court, the deadline for pretrial motions other than discovery was set for May 10, 2024, though as of December 2023, there was no official date set for a trial.

Amarillo College wins 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence

After it was named a top five college in 2021 and given the Aspen Institute’s Rising Star award, Amarillo College was one of two winners of the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence in 2023, alongside Imperial Valley College in California.

Amarillo College was recognized by the Aspen Institute, which highlighted the college’s efforts to ‘love students to success’ with what AC has described as a “Culture of Caring.” Presenters noted that the strategy has involved working to provide students with resources and organize classes and departments to lend toward increased graduation and employment rates.

7 Texas Panhandle school districts switch to a 4-day school week in 2023-24 academic year

According to information available through the Texas Classroom Teachers Association and published school calendars, seven school districts around the Texas Panhandle switched to a four-day week going into the 2023-2024 school year, including Follett ISD, Channing ISD, Spring Creek ISD, Kelton ISD, Groom ISD, Happy ISD, and Silverton ISD.

As noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, dozens of districts around the state have adopted at least a partial four-day week schedule with various hopes of improving attendance, teacher retention, and saving money. The move has appeared especially popular with rural school districts, which have often reported benefitting from the opportunity to have a more flexible schedule. However, the move also left some families and districts across Texas communities, such as Channing ISD, needing to readjust to cover childcare on Fridays.

Group from The Satanic Temple visits Dumas High School, talks exemption from corporal punishment

The Protect Children Project, a campaign by The Satanic Temple, visited Dumas High School in November to, as described by organizers, peacefully talk with students about their religious exemption from corporal punishment.

The appearance came after Eliphaz Costus, the campaign director for the Protect Children Project, called Dumas High School’s use of corporal punishment “egregious.” Costus said that the TST would hand out what he called student rights cards to those interested in their religious exemption to corporal punishment, seclusion, restraint, and denial of bathroom access at the high school.

Dumas ISD Superintendent Monty Hysinger said in a statement earlier that week that the Protect Children Project advised the district in advance that they would be on the sidewalk outside the high school on the organized day, and that the district informed parents and students. The statement included the note that parents have the opportunity each year to opt out of the district’s use of corporal punishment.

Texas redesigns STAAR Test, moves assessment online

According to the Texas Education Agency, the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test was redesigned to better align with what students are learning in the classroom. In 2023, students were introduced to new online question formats, cross-curricular reading passages and an evidence-based writing assessment.

This transition required nearly all students to be assessed online, with the exceptions of students taking the STAAR Alternate 2 assessment and students who require accommodations that cannot be provided online, according to the TEA website.

TEA officials said that the agency believes the new format would be “a bit more normal than learning how to use a scantron at this point,” for students. The redesign was a result of HB 3906 passed by the Texas Legislature in 2019.

‘Street preacher’ Grinch tells children ‘Santa is fake’ outside Amarillo elementary school

Social media was flooded with a varied mix of concern, outrage and support in November after an incident outside an Amarillo elementary school in which a local “Grinch” held a sign to tell children that Santa Claus isn’t real; and it wasn’t the first time the “street preacher” has gained notoriety for similar actions.

63-year-old David Grisham held a “Santa is fake, Jesus is real,” sign on a sidewalk near the drop-off area of Sleepy Hollow Elementary School, with images circulating of Grisham in the Grinch costume speaking with police and being confronted by angry parents. Grisham has previously been a controversial figure in the Amarillo area after he acted as the head of Repent Amarillo, also known as “God and Country” and “Last Front Evangelist,” a group identified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Grisham previously appeared at the Westgate Mall and approached families waiting in line to meet with Santa Claus, in a 2016 incident that also led to a heated debate with several parents and bystanders.