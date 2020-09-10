Xcel seeking input on future clean energy goals

AMARILLO, Texas (Sept. 9, 2020) – Xcel Energy is looking for information that will help push the company toward its clean energy goals in Texas and New Mexico.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the company issued a formal request for information. The request invited interested parties to submit ideas for generating resources in Texas and New Mexico.

Those resources could include new generating stations or the transformation of existing power plants – either owned by or under contract with Xcel Energy to supply electricity to its customers.

“We’ve made the most of our investments in power generating units, but several of our older plants are nearing retirement,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “This gives us an opportunity to consider options to replace these valuable assets in ways that help us achieve our clean energy goals and maintain reliability and affordability.”

In an electric rate settlement approved by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission earlier this year, Xcel Energy agreed to submit an analysis of the retirement of the Tolk Generating Station Units 1 and 2 in Lamb County, Texas, and solicit information on potentially replacing those generating resources.

Xcel Energy plans to retire the Tolk units in 2032 because of the declining supplies of groundwater used in the plant’s cooling process.

The Request for Information process is different from an RFP, or Request for Proposals, in that Xcel Energy is not soliciting formal proposals or committing to any particular scenario. Solicitations will be accepted until 5 p.m. CST on Friday, Nov. 6. The RFI document and bid forms can be accessed here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: