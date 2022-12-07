AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy reported that employees and contractors in Texas and New Mexico have raised more than $665,000 for the United Way campaign which is an increase of 13% from last year.

Officials detailed that during the five-week campaign, more than $340,000 was donated towards the campaign as it ran through October. In addition, the Xcel Energy Foundation provided gifts to local United Way organizations in support of charitable causes throughout the community.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to lead healthy, fulfilling lives,” said Brett Carter, Xcel Energy’s executive vice president, group president–Utilities, and chief customer officer. “The generous gifts from our employees, contractors and retirees will help ensure our communities receive shelter, food, job training, medical care and more.”

Carter chaired the United Way Giving Campaign alongside Amanda Rome, executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer.

Rome added, “We were excited to see $77,000 more in donations over last year’s giving campaign. Our workforce not only donated to nonprofits important to them, but they also connected with one another through fun and inspirational events, such as an online auction, worksite kickoff events and virtual coffee chats.”

Officials noted that a sporting clays competition in Amarillo was one of the most successful employee-driven fundraising activities, with the event raising close to $20,000 for the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon.

“Our employees work together on a daily basis to exceed our customers’ expectations, and they put this same energy into responding to needs in the communities where they live and work,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “We’re never surprised when we see them succeed in these important community efforts, but a double-digit increase in giving in a year that has been so challenging is beyond anyone’s expectations. We’re proud of what they’ve accomplished.”