AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy announced that it has welcomed two key account managers, Kathryn Coppinger of Amarillo and Karli Pigg of Lubbock, to manage large customer needs in Texas and New Mexico.

Kathryn Coppinger of Amarillo via Xcel Energy

According to officials from Xcel, Coppinger is a native of Amarillo and a graduate of Amarillo High School and West Texas A&M where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management. Officials noted that she started her career as a surgical assistant in the dental field and eventually became office manager of a successful dental practice in Amarillo, but changed careers by taking a job at Xcel as an administrative assistant in 2015 and became operations program manager in the company contracting organization in 2016.

“Kathryn has a strong operations and organizational background, and her knowledge of Xcel Energy’s regional system will be invaluable for the customers she is now serving,” said Justin Smiley, director for Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico Business Customer Relations group. “We are expecting a lot of growth from this customer group and we are excited about the team we’ve brought together to deliver the solutions our customers need to be successful.”

Officials from Xcel also noted that Coppinger was the recipient of both the “20 Under 40” and the “Citizens on the Move ” business professional awards recognizing younger people making a difference in the community.

Karli Pigg of Lubbock via Xcel Energy

According to officials from Xcel, Pigg is a native of Amarillo and a graduate of Texas Tech University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. Officials noted that she started her career in the manufacturing industry where she gained process development skills and joined Xcel four years ago as an engineer in Distribution Design. Pigg obtained her engineer-in-training certification while at Xcel after passing the Fundamentals of Engineering exam and is currently studying to become a professional engineer, according to Xcel officials.

“Karli has a strong engineering background and brings extensive experience working with our oilfield customers,” said Smiley. “Much of her previous work has focused specifically on the energy sector in southeastern New Mexico, and her knowledge of the oil and gas industry will be especially valuable to our team and to the customers we serve.”