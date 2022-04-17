AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Xcel Energy announced that they urge customers to get information on pricing and policies before buying solar panels on Wednesday.

According to Xcel Energy reports, Texas rates are regulated by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. With new rules in place, customers who wish to connect their home solar systems to the local distribution grid for backup or to sell surplus energy have two options.

The first option, allows customers to generate their own power to lower monthly bills. Xcel states, Under this option, there is no compensation from Xcel Energy for any surplus power flowing back into the grid.

The second option, Xcel Energy said they can install a special meter for a $20 monthly service fee that tracks the amount of surplus electricity placed back on the grid, allowing the company to compensate customers for that surplus electricity at an “avoided fuel cost rate.”

“Customers who generate their own electricity with home solar panels generally want to stay connected to

the central power grid for backup purposes,” said Brad Baldridge, director of Customer and Community

Relations for Xcel Energy. “And some customers are looking to sell back surplus energy.”

For more information on solar panels from Xcel Energy, visit here.