Xcel Energy to use diverse fuel mix to keep electricity costs down

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy recently announced its plan to use a diverse fuel mix throughout the winter with an aim to reduce natural gas prices for customers over the winter months.

According to a news release from the company, Xcel Energy is continuing to urge customers to be efficient with their respective natural gas use, as well as conserve as much as they can to keep winter heating bills under control.

“The cost of natural gas has doubled over the past two years, making electricity more expensive to

produce,” David Hudson, the president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas, said in the release. “Fortunately, we can hedge against rising prices by leaning on other power generating resources and ensuring we are maximizing the efficiency of power plants that run on natural gas. Our customers can play a key role in holding down costs as well by taking steps to ensure their homes and businesses are using energy efficiently, which has the potential to greatly reduce monthly billing costs.”

The release states that 47% of the electricity delivered to residents in Texas and New Mexico in 2020 was generated from natural gas-fueled power plants. Wind energy accounted for 32% in 2020. Officials project that 40% of the region’s electricity supply will come from wind, with the natural gas-produced electricity to fall to about a third of the overall 2021 percentage.