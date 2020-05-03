Xcel Energy to resume residential meter reading in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy will begin in-person meter reading again, for Texas and New Mexico customers starting Monday, May 4.

Xcel Energy announced on April 30, that starting Monday, May 4 they will begin in-person meter reading, and will be doing the same for New Mexico customers starting, May 18.

Xcel Energy said that they will be notifying customers that they will be reading residential meters in the area through outbound calls. They ask that customers do not approach them in the field, to help maintain social distancing guidelines, and to allow meter readers and field crews to do their much-needed work.

The company said that the safety of its employees and customers is a top priority, and all of their employees are following CDC and guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To ensure that they don’t spread the virus, Xcel Energy said that their meter readers will be wearing protective masks while working in the field, and any employee who feels sick or has symptoms is required to stay home. The company is also limiting the number of people riding in company vehicles to job sites.

The company did say they will not disconnect residential customers’ electric service until further notice, as they know communities and families are facing challenges caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Xcel Energy also said they are working with customers to arrange payment plans if they are having difficulty paying their bills through this challenging time.

If customers would like to contact Xcel Energy, they can do so by calling 1-800-895-4999 or visiting www.xcelenergy.com.

