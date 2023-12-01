AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy said it would be cutting the number of employees in its Customer Care Department.

According to a news release from Xcel, it is reducing the workgroup to 68 employees across four states.

The news release said 14 Texas employees are being affected by the layoff.

According to Xcel, the decision allows them to restructure their organization in an effort to succeed in the long term.

“This decision allows us to align our organizational structure with evolving business and customer needs to ensure we’re positioned to succeed over the long term. We will work closely with impacted individuals as we anticipate there will be full time opportunities within the company,” said officials.