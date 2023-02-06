AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is providing more information on accessing billing assistance through its Energy Assistance Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Great Hall of Polk Street United Methodist Church, located at 1401 S. Polk.

The fair, officials with Xcel Energy detailed, will give customers the opportunity to:

Speak with experts who can answer questions about the energy assistance program;

Learn more about energy-saving tips to help reduce billing costs in the future;

Connect with 20 other local organizations that can provide additional aid resources; and

Review program application details and assist in the submission process.

Officials added that interested individuals must fill out an energy assistance application and bring identification and proof of income documents for all household members along with copies of their latest utility bills.

For more information call Panhandle Community Services at 806-372-2531.